Authorities make arrest in robbery of Franklin County convenience store

Franklin County authorities have charged a woman in the Saturday robbery of a convenience store.

Shirley Kina-Darath Sigmon

Shirley Kina-Darath Sigmon, 44, was arrested and has been charged with robbery of a business, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night. She was being held without bond.

The sheriff's office earlier this week said that a woman entered the Old Kingery’s Store, in the 3300 block of Grassy Hill Road, about 7 p.m. Saturday. Wearing a mask and dark clothing, she went straight to the counter and demanded cash.

