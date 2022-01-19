Backstreet Cafe gunman Ronald Gay dies in prison

Sue Stroud still remembers noticing the solitary stranger who walked into the Backstreet Cafe on the night of Sept. 22, 2000.

He was described as a bit like Kenny Rogers, a middle-aged man, with a full salt-and-pepper beard. He ordered a beer, and stood alone by the bar as he sipped his drink from its plastic cup.

Stroud, now 66, was out that night with her girlfriend celebrating an upcoming birthday. Backstreet was one of their favorite places. One of the few gay nightspots in Roanoke at the time, with a tight-knit group of regulars, who gathered to play pool, share a laugh, find community.

“It was almost like our Cheers,” Stroud said.

Nothing about the man at the bar struck her as odd at first other than that he was wearing a long trench coat on a warm autumn night. Minutes later, he would reach into that coat and pull out a 9mm pistol, turning and shooting straight into the chest of 43-year-old Danny Overstreet, before opening fire on the rest of the bar.

Ronald Edward Gay, a drifter and troubled Vietnam War veteran, would later tell police that he set out that night to target gay people. He said he was left bitter by years of teasing over his name. He said God told him to do it. He once wrote that there was an evil inside of him telling him “to shoot or have no rest.”

On Saturday, Gay died at the age of 74. He was still in prison, most recently at Deerfield Correctional Center in southeastern Virginia, serving the four consecutive life sentences he was given after pleading guilty in a case that drew national attention.

Stroud said she still remembers the bright flash of the gun’s muzzle that night as people screamed and fell to the ground.

Overstreet, who had never harmed a soul, died almost immediately and six others were wounded. Still more were left scarred, emotionally and psychologically, by the violence that advocacy groups called one of the worst anti-gay attacks in the nation at the time.

The entire ordeal unfolded in just minutes. Afterward, witnesses said, Gay calmly walked out of the bar as though nothing had happened.

“I’m glad that he’s gone. I have to admit that,” Stroud said. “He made a lot of people suffer.”

“Nobody was harming him,” she said. “We weren’t harming anybody.”

The community reaction to the shooting was immediate. Stunned and outraged Roanokers gathered for vigils and marches. Nearly 1,000 walked through the streets of downtown to honor Overstreet’s life and urge Congress to pass federal hate crimes legislation.

The night after the shooting, the Rev. Catherine Houchins, of Metropolitan Community Church of Blue Ridge, an LGBT-affirming congregation, got a call asking her to come back to the chapel quickly because a crowd was forming outside.

She found people huddled around the church and a neighboring LGBT bookstore. They were angry. They were tearful. They were grieving.

The next day, the church hosted a community forum so people could talk more. So many arrived that the fire marshal moved the event outside.

“It generated a lot of discussion about how we deal with evil, and how we deal with hurt and harm,” Houchins recalled. “It brought a lot of people out.”

Houchins, who conducted the funeral service for Overstreet, remembers being asked by a national news reporter if she feared the attack would drive more people back into the closet.

No sir, she said, it will bring them out, buoyed by the swell of community support and by their own outrage over the attack.

“It brought out that we’re not going to be hemmed in, we’re not going to be held back,” she said.

Ronald Gay’s death was confirmed by the Virginia Department of Corrections. Questions about the cause were referred to the Tidewater District’s medical examiner. The spokesperson for that office couldn’t immediately be reached late Wednesday.

The Backstreet Cafe, located in downtown on Salem Avenue, remained in operation for years after the attack but slowly changed over time and has since been revamped and reopened as The Front Row.

Stroud remained a regular at the watering hole for years, and was one of the first to visit when it reopened its doors after the shooting.

Not because it was easy to venture back into the site of such heartache, she said. But because she didn’t want to let the shooter take one more thing from her.

“It was something I had to do for myself,” Stroud said. “That was our place. That’s where we went. It was almost like our second home.”

“I said, I’m going, because if I don’t then he wins,” she said. “And he’s not going to win.”