Bar security guard's bond is revoked after he is seen with guns, working at another establishment

A bar security guard accused of wounding another man in an exchange of gunfire last year saw his bond revoked Friday after police discovered him working at a pool hall — although his attorney said it wasn’t in a security role — and carrying a pair of handguns with him.

Robert Franklin St. Clair III, 57, will be held in jail until he appears for trial next month on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony for a June 2020 shooting that happened outside of the now-defunct Legends Sports Bar, where St. Clair worked as head of security, according to court papers.

The prosecution in the case said St. Clair and the victim, who authorities said was struck multiple times but survived, got into a dispute inside the bar that spilled outside.

St. Clair’s attorney, Tony Anderson, signaled that self-defense would be raised at trial. The police initially charged both men involved in the gunfire but the case against the wounded man was later dropped.

St. Clair was granted bond after his arrest last year, with a set of restrictions, including that he was not to work a security job while his case was pending and he was not to possess guns.