Barricaded Vinton man prompts Roanoke County S.W.A.T. response

Roanoke County S.W.A.T. personnel responded to an incident in Vinton Tuesday evening after a man barricaded himself inside his residence and refused to cooperate with police.

The Vinton Police Department said in a press release that at about 6:15 p.m. officers attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order (ECO) on a resident located on the 700 block of Ramada Road.

When officers got there, the resident locked himself inside a bedroom, the press release continues.

"Statements were made by the resident that compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access," the news release said.

Vinton police called Roanoke County S.W.A.T. and "a negotiator team" for assistance. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the resident surrendered and was taken into custody on the active ECO.

The man was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital for a medical evaluation. Neither the resident nor any officers were injured during the incident.