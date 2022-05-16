Bedford County man forgets he had 2 loaded handguns in carry-on, faces federal citation

A Bedford County man became the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport's latest passenger to be cited for improperly trying to take firearms through a security checkpoint.

The Forest resident was cited Sunday by police after Transportation Security Administration officers found two semi-automatic handguns, one with six rounds and the other with seven rounds in the magazine.

A TSA officer spotted the weapons among the man’s carry-on items as they entered the checkpoint X-ray machine, according to a news release from the federal agency.

TSA alerted police who confiscated the handguns and issued the man a summons. The man told officials that he forgot that he was carrying his two guns.

Sunday's incident represents 2022's fourth and fifth handguns to be confiscated at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport. Four passengers, including the latest one, have been charged.

Six is the current record high for handguns seized at the airport during a calendar year.

The Forest resident, who was not named in the TSA news release, also faces a federal financial civil citation for bringing loaded guns to a security checkpoint.

Nationally, in 2021 TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide and 86 percent of them were loaded.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty, which can stretch into thousands of dollars. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits, as such permits do not allow firearms to be carried onto an airplane.

Additionally, if travelers may lose TSA PreCheck privileges.

Travelers should contact airlines for additional requirements about firearms and ammunition, the TSA said.