Bedford County man pleads no contest in DUI crash

BEDFORD — A Goodview man pleaded no contest Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court to driving while intoxicated in a November 2021 crash that injured a couple with a baby in their vehicle.

The infant wasn’t injured, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

Brandon Wayne Bateman, 35, entered the pleas Tuesday to two felony counts of maiming; one count of DWI, the fourth offense in 10 years; and driving without a license because of previous offenses under the influence.

Nance said Nov. 6, 2021, Bateman’s pickup was seen by witnesses driving erratically on Virginia 122 in excess of 80 miles per hour. At around the Bunker Hill plant, near Joppa Mill Road, the truck ran off the side of the road, overcorrected and struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The couple in the other vehicle suffered injuries, Nance said. Witnesses and emergency responders smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Bateman and his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit at .019, Nance said.

The man in the vehicle Bateman’s truck struck suffered a concussion and injuries to his teeth, and the woman in that vehicle had a broken femur and other fractures as a result of the crash, according to Nance.

A sentencing date has been set for 1 p.m. June 24 in Bedford County Circuit Court. An agreement on sentencing has not been reached but Nance said the active incarceration would be capped at 10 years.

A mental health and substance abuse evaluation will be done prior to the sentencing, according to Bateman’s attorney.