Bedford man dies after shooting that appears accidental

A Bedford man was killed last week in a shooting that appeared unintentional, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Mathew Paul Beach, 30, was fatally wounded by gunfire shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Wheats Valley Road, officials said.

An initial investigation determined that the shooting was accidental but the inquiry continues, as does consultation with the prosecutor’s office.

A decision on whether criminal charges will be pursued remains to be made. The sheriff’s office said there is no larger threat to the public from the incident.

