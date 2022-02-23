Bedford woman pleads not guilty in boyfriend's stabbing death

BEDFORD — An argument over infidelity preceded an October 2020 stabbing that resulted in a Bedford man’s death, a prosecutor said Tuesday in the opening day of the trial of his girlfriend accused of second-degree murder.

Laurie Lynn Coleman, 38, of Bedford, pleaded not guilty Tuesday before a jury was seated in Bedford Circuit Court. She is charged in the killing of George Lamont Turner, 41, who died from a knife wound to the chest, according to a medical examiner’s testimony Tuesday.

Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Dolen said on the night of Oct. 27, 2020, Coleman and Turner got into a heated argument. Coleman was upset Turner was cheating on her, grabbed a knife and stabbed Turner in the heart, Dolen told the jury.

Coleman called 911 and claimed Turner stabbed himself, Dolen said. Responding officers found Turner lying in the front yard gasping for air. One of the investigators’ first questions was where the knife was, according to Dolen, to which he said her reply was: “I don’t know anything about a knife. I never saw it.”

Coleman’s two teenage daughters were at the home that night and told investigators she stabbed him, Dolen said. The prosecutor said Coleman told officers she would never commit such an act in front of them and when asked why they would say it, she replied, “If they said I did, I did.”

Dolen told Judge James Updike she was motivated by anger and revenge.

“This act happened because of words,” Dolen said to jurors in his opening statement. “Mere words are never enough to justify killing another human being.”

Ronnie West, the attorney representing Coleman, said she doesn’t remember what happened when Turner was stabbed. Police tried to get her to admit she intentionally killed him and she wasn’t in the right state of mind, West said.

A Bedford sheriff’s deputy testified she responded to the scene and observed Turner lying on the sidewalk near the front entrance of the home with blood all over his chest and struggling to breathe. The deputy testified she saw Coleman holding Turner and she was screaming and upset.

Turner was pronounced dead a short while later at Bedford Memorial Hospital, the doctor who treated him testified. A Town of Bedford police investigator testified the kitchen knife was found in the yard and Coleman told him in an interview she did not see the knife or know where it was.

The investigator testified Coleman said she and Turner, whom she had been in a romantic relationship with for a year, argued night for “hours and hours” over his affair, she slapped him and broke two nails doing so.

Another investigator testified there was no physical evidence of any physical abuse by Turner and she said during the interview: “If I did [it] he deserved it for what he was doing.” When she was told during the interview he had died, she cried and said “I probably did do it; I don’t remember,” according to the investigator’s testimony.

Coleman said she blacked out during the incident, the officer testified. Her older daughter testified she didn’t directly observe the stabbing but saw her mother with a kitchen knife in her hand, heard Turner say “she stabbed me” and watched him go outside and fall to the ground.

Amy Tharp, a state medical examiner who conducted Turner’s autopsy, said the fatal knife wound went completely through the heart and was just more than three inches deep. Self-stabbing as a form of suicide is “really uncommon” in the autopsies she’s conducted and inconsistent with her findings in this case, Tharp testified.

Coleman testified Turner was irritated that night and became hostile.

“He was cussing me out and saying things he shouldn’t be saying,” Coleman testified.

She testified he told her he was going to get her locked up and he wanted her to harm him. Coleman said she told him to leave the house, but he later forced his way back inside and she doesn’t know how he got stabbed.

“After Lamont knocked me in the wall, I don’t remember anything,” Coleman testified.

Dolen asked her about her telling a 911 operator Turner stabbed himself, to which she replied she doesn’t remember doing that.

The commonwealth rested its case after calling nine witnesses to testify. The defense still is presenting evidence as the trial resumes Wednesday.

Coleman, who previously was released on bond while awaiting trial, faces five to 40 years in prison if convicted.