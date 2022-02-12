 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bicyclist killed in crash in Botetourt County, state police say

A Fincastle woman who was bicycling has died after an SUV struck her Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The collision was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 11, a quarter of a mile from Darby Road, according to a news release.

Tabitha Leigh Thompson, 39, died at the hospital after a 2014 Dodge Journey struck her on the southbound side of the highway.

The vehicle driver, identified as Danielle M. Rock, wasn't injured, officials said. She was charged with reckless driving.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing Saturday.

