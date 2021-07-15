Blacksburg carjacking case headed for October grand jury

CHRISTIANSBURG — Charges from a Blacksburg carjacking that was a postscript to a fatal shooting last November in Salem are headed to a grand jury.
That was the outcome of a brief hearing Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court, where Zane Chandler Christian, 25, of Christiansburg faced charges of carjacking, grand larceny auto theft, and using a gun to commit a felony. After defense attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono of Roanoke stipulated that there was enough evidence to send the case on, Judge Gino Williams certified the charges to a grand jury — meaning that a grand jury will review the evidence and decide if Christian should be tried in circuit court.
Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen said the charges linked to the carjacking likely would be heard by a grand jury that meets in October.
In Salem, Christian is scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting Sept. 29 on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of maliciously shooting or throwing an object at a vehicle, two counts of child abuse or neglect, and using a firearm to commit a felony.
According to testimony and a video shown at a Salem hearing, Christian was at Lakeside Plaza on Nov. 9, handing off his 3- and 4-year-old children to his estranged wife, when he allegedly keyed her vehicle, was confronted by her boyfriend, 27-year-old Rico Allen Turner, and shot him repeatedly. Turner died that night in a hospital.
After the shooting, Christian drove to Blacksburg, police have said.
In a search warrant filed in Montgomery County, investigators wrote that Christian arrived at University City Mall and approached a woman in the parking lot, and took her 2006 Toyota Corolla.
Christian was arrested the next day in West Virginia, not far from the Ohio state line, according to the search warrant and reports at the time.