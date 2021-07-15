Blacksburg carjacking case headed for October grand jury

CHRISTIANSBURG — Charges from a Blacksburg carjacking that was a postscript to a fatal shooting last November in Salem are headed to a grand jury.

That was the outcome of a brief hearing Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court, where Zane Chandler Christian, 25, of Christiansburg faced charges of carjacking, grand larceny auto theft, and using a gun to commit a felony. After defense attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono of Roanoke stipulated that there was enough evidence to send the case on, Judge Gino Williams certified the charges to a grand jury — meaning that a grand jury will review the evidence and decide if Christian should be tried in circuit court.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen said the charges linked to the carjacking likely would be heard by a grand jury that meets in October.

In Salem, Christian is scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting Sept. 29 on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of maliciously shooting or throwing an object at a vehicle, two counts of child abuse or neglect, and using a firearm to commit a felony.