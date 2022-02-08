Blacksburg fatal shooting occurred at victim's graduation party

CHRISTIANSBURG — Friday’s fatal shooting at a Blacksburg hookah bar occurred at a party that was to celebrate a Roanoke high school student’s recent acceptance into a junior college, the father of two of the wounded victims said Tuesday.

Instead, the party ended with the death of 18-year-old Isiah O. Robinson, a senior at Patrick Henry High School, and the wounding of four other people.

On Tuesday, the first court hearing for the man accused in the shooting, 24-year-old Jamel Duquon Flint, also of Roanoke, lasted only minutes.

Flint appeared in Montgomery County General District Court via a video link from the Western Virginia Regional Jail. Judge Randal Duncan asked if the financial forms Flint had filled out were accurate and after Flint said they were, Duncan said that he qualified to have an attorney appointed.

The judge then named Naomi Huntington of Radford to defend Flint. The hearing ended, with Duncan noting that Flint’s next court appearance is scheduled to be a preliminary hearing on April 14.

If Flint wants a judge to consider setting a bond that would let him out of jail while his charges are being resolved, Huntington can request a hearing, Duncan added.

Flint is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying of Robinson, and with four counts of attempted murder for wounding four other people. He also is charged with using a gun to commit a felony.

The father of two of the victims, Innocent St. Velus Sr., said that the shooting occurred at a party that was being thrown for Robinson, a former schoolmate of his son Innocent Jr., who is now 20. St. Velus said that did not know Robinson well, but was glad to hear that he was heading to college.

“He sounded like a good kid,” St. Velus said.

It was not until around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Velus said, that he learned what occurred at the party — that Innocent Jr. had been hit by bullets in both legs and one of his hands. It was still later when he found that his younger son, Brandon, 18, also had gone to the party — and had been shot as well.

“What really killed me was I didn’t know Brandon was involved,” St. Velus said.

The first call came from LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and said that Innocent Jr. had been shot, undergone surgery and was expected to recover, St. Velus said. Then four hours later, after St. Velus and his fiancé had begun to calm down, a second call came that Brandon was in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, also shot in both legs, he said.

“It’s crazy when you’ve got two sons in the hospital. I thank God they’re still here,” St. Velus said.

St. Velus said that he was not sure what led to the shooting and was trying to figure out what the connection to Flint could have been.

St. Velus said that he is from Haiti and noted that Flint’s Facebook page, where Flint posted a video Saturday of his own arrest, said that Flint was from that Caribbean nation as well.

But St. Velus said that he had been asking friends about the accused shooter, and “We don’t know him.”

According to police statements, the shooting occurred just before midnight Friday at a North Main Street business that police called the Melody Hookah Lounge. The business’ website lists its name as the Melody Hookah Bar.

The Melody Hookah website said that the business was closed Friday for a private event that ran from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m., when it reopened to the public.

Investigators think the shooter was outside, with some of the victims outside the business’ door and running inside, and other victims inside, according to Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt.

Law enforcement officers photographed and collected evidence from the sidewalk outside the business for hours after the shooting.

One of the wounded was a Virginia Tech student. Tech officials said Saturday that the student, who has not been publicly identified, underwent surgery and was recovering.

On the night after the shooting, Flint was arrested in Roanoke after a law enforcement effort that involved the Blacksburg, Virginia Tech and Christiansburg police departments, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Flint appeared to have recorded the arrest on Facebook Live. He acted relatively calm as he was walking to turn himself in to authorities, while assuring those watching his video stream live that he was innocent.

A second man, Jalen Mykal Pierce, 28, of Roanoke, was arrested Monday as being an accessory after the fact to murder. He was released on a $10,000 secured bond and as of Tuesday afternoon, did not yet have a court hearing scheduled.

Authorities have not said publicly exactly what Pierce is accused of doing.

Court records showed an assortment of prior charges against both Flint and Pierce, including a methamphetamine possession charge from 2020 against Flint. Last year he pleaded guilty and was given a deferred disposition that would have dropped the charge in 12 months if he stayed out of trouble.

But Flint was found to have violated the rules of his probation by smoking marijuana and not attending drug treatment, according to court records. Flint’s next hearing in the drug case is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Roanoke Circuit Court.

Flint also was convicted of intoxicated driving in 2020, and of two counts of petit larceny in 2019.

Pierce has navigated an array of vehicle-related charges, including multiple convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license. In 2017, he was found guilty of marijuana possession charges in Radford and Roanoke County.

Staff writer Alicia Petksa contributed information to this report.