Blacksburg homicide victim's past at center stage as Etute case nears trial

CHRISTIANSBURG — Defense attorneys representing one-time Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute in a motions hearing Thursday questioned the motives of the person Etute is accused of killing.

The 19-year-old from Virginia Beach was charged almost a year ago with second-degree murder in the death of Jerry Paul Smith, 40, after a Tinder date in which Etute has said Smith presented himself as a woman before engaging in a sex act.

In a hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Etute’s attorneys challenged a motion from the prosecutor that called for the court to bar any mention of prior acts of violence or turbulence by the victim as character evidence in the case.

Defense attorney Clifford Harrison maintained that Smith had been trying to have sexual interactions by ruse since 2016, and Etute was one in a long line of victims.

Etute told police that he went to Smith’s apartment in downtown Blacksburg on May 31 to determine the gender of the person called “Angie” with whom he’d already had one sexual encounter.

Angie was actually Smith, a restaurant worker described by family members as an openly gay man with “an active lifestyle on social media,” according to search warrants filed in the case.

After discovering Smith was a man, Etute, a much larger person than Smith, punched him repeatedly and left him on the floor, according to a detective who testified at an earlier court hearing about what Etute told police.

Harrison said after Smith revealed himself as a man to Etute, there was an “emotional moment,” and soon afterward Etute saw Smith reach for something under a mattress at his apartment.

The defense attorney said Smith’s actions are “clearly relevant by motive.”

“People have gone to jail for less,” Harrison added.

But Montgomery County Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Jensen called Harrison’s argument “wild speculation.”

“There’s a lot of assumptions being made,” he said.

Jensen said that the court has found no record of allegations of sexual battery by Smith “at all.” And he said that neither Etute nor police knew there was anything under Smith’s mattress until police flipped it and found a knife.

“But he could see the reach,” Harrison countered.

Jensen said he has found no legal precedents in which a victim’s character evidence was used in a homicide case. Harrison said that “doesn’t mean that the rules just don’t apply.”

Judge Mike Fleenor decided to take the motion under advisement. He also agreed to consider adjusting language in the discovery order per the request of Etute’s lawyers.

Defense attorney James Turk said the defense had presented a motion regarding the information contained on Smith’s cellphone. He believed there may be more messages or emails to extract from it.

But Jensen said that when the phone was collected by local police, it was protected by a password, which no officer or Smith family member could unlock. The phone was handed over to state police, who breached the passcode and extracted data from the device before it “bricked.”

The adjustment to the discovery order approved by Fleenor ensures that the defense has access to the same information and evidence as the prosecution.

Turk and Harrison had also filed a motion concerning crime scene and autopsy photos. Jensen said the prosecution had not decided which photos it was going to submit as evidence to the court, but assured the defense that it would be notified before the trial.

At the end of the hearing, Etute’s arraignment was scheduled for May 19. His trial is scheduled to begin May 25.

