Blacksburg man charged with second-degree murder

An 18-year-old has been accused of murder in a death discovered Tuesday night, according to New River Valley authorities.

Isimemen David Etute of Blacksburg is being held without bond on a charge of second-degree murder, according to officials and court records.

The arrest was made after Blacksburg police doing a welfare check on North Main Street in downtown discovered a man dead, according to a police department news release.

The welfare check was requested at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No additional information, including the victim's name, was immediately released.

Etute's case has been set for an arraignment hearing Thursday morning. The police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 540-443-1400, using the department's anonymous tip line at 540-961-1819 or emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

