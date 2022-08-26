Blacksburg police report officer-involved fatal shooting of suspect

BLACKSBURG — A man began shooting at law enforcement officers early Friday in Blacksburg and was killed by their return fire, police reported.

As of mid-evening Friday, the slain man had not been identified by authorities. A brief statement from Virginia State Police, who are investigating the incident, said that officers were trying to notify the man's next-of-kin.

Neither the state police nor the Blacksburg Police Department, which issued a news release earlier Friday, gave many details about the man's death or what led to the exchange of gunfire.

According to the town, police from Blacksburg and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office answered a 2 a.m. call to an area on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg.

State police gave the time of the shooting as about 2:30 a.m.

The town news release said only that a man fired on the officers and deputies. They shot back, hitting the man. None of the officers were injured, the news release stated.

The man was hit, however, and officers quickly administered first aid, according to the news release. Personnel from Blacksburg Rescue came to the scene as well.

But the man died, the news release said.

The news release gave no information about whether other people were present, if the shooting occurred at a residence, or what the initial call for officers concerned.

State police Sgt. Richard Garletts, the public information officer for the state police Salem headquarters, said Blacksburg police asked the state to investigate and that more information would be released as it became available.