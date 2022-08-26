 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Blacksburg police report overnight officer-involved fatal shooting of suspect

A man who shot at law enforcement officers was slain by return fire, Blacksburg police reported Friday.

A news release did not name the man who was killed or give many details of his death.

According to the police, town and Montgomery County officers were called at about 2 a.m. Friday to an area on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg.

"At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire," the news release said.

Officers administered first aid to the shot man but he died, the news release said.

No officers were hurt.

The news release gave no information about whether other people were present, if the shootings occurred at a residence, or what the initial call for officers concerned.

People are also reading…

Town police and the county sheriff's office "are following their protocols for officer involved shootings," the news release said, and Virginia State Police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

 

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California will save water by covering canals with solar farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert