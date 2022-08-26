Blacksburg police report overnight officer-involved fatal shooting of suspect

A man who shot at law enforcement officers was slain by return fire, Blacksburg police reported Friday.

A news release did not name the man who was killed or give many details of his death.

According to the police, town and Montgomery County officers were called at about 2 a.m. Friday to an area on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg.

"At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire," the news release said.

Officers administered first aid to the shot man but he died, the news release said.

No officers were hurt.

The news release gave no information about whether other people were present, if the shootings occurred at a residence, or what the initial call for officers concerned.

Town police and the county sheriff's office "are following their protocols for officer involved shootings," the news release said, and Virginia State Police are investigating.

This story will be updated.