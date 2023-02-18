Blacksburg police said two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon are acquaintances, and the incidents under investigation appear to be related.

No arrest was reported in a press release from Chief Kendrick T. Brewster.

In the first incident, Blacksburg officers found a male with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm on the sidewalk of Bluestone Lane at 1:51 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital for treatment.

“Approximately an hour later at 2:58 p.m. while investigating the first incident, Blacksburg police and Blacksburg rescue were dispatched to the 1800 block of Whipple Drive for a second person with gunshot wounds,” the release said.

“The victims are acquaintances and at this time, it appears that the incidents are related.”

The second male subject was also taken Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital for treatment, the release said.

The condition of the two wounded men was not disclosed by police.

"There is no threat to the community regarding these incidents," police said.

The Virginia Tech Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Christiansburg Police Department are assisting with the ongoing investigation, the release said.

“Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400,” police said. “Or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.”