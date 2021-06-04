Blacksburg restaurant responds to drugging investigation

The Blacksburg restaurant where police are looking into complaints that customers were drugged announced Friday that it is cooperating with investigators — and hoped they would not find anything.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that violates or threatens the safety of our patrons or employees,” said the statement from Centro Taco Bar, located at 201 N. Main St. in Blacksburg’s downtown. “It is extremely concerning that anyone has felt that their safety or health was compromised in our establishment, and we take these allegations very seriously.

“We are hopeful that the investigation proceeds lawfully and results in no evidence to support these claims,” the statement continued.