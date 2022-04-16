Blacksburg shooting leaves one injured

Suspects in a Blacksburg shooting occurring early Saturday morning remain at large after one person was wounded, according to law enforcement officials.

The Blacksburg Police Department responded to shots fired on the 300 block of Hunt Club Drive at approximately 1:48 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a department news release.

The victim of a gunshot wound has already been treated and released from the hospital, according to police. The name of the victim has yet to be released.

“There is no immediate threat to the community while suspects remain at large and an active investigation continues,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or can remain anonymous by calling the department’s tip line at 540-961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

