Blacksburg shooting suspect, charged with first degree murder, livestreams his arrest

A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police on Facebook Live.

Police took Jamel Flint of Roanoke into custody Saturday and charged him with first-degree murder after a Roanoke high school senior was killed and four other people, one a Virginia Tech student, were wounded in a shooting in downtown Blacksburg late Friday night.

Flint also is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of using a gun to commit a felony, according to records with the Roanoke City Jail, where Flint remained Sunday night.

Blacksburg police issued a statement late Saturday saying Flint “has been taken into custody in Roanoke Virginia without incident.”

Flint, 24, appeared to have recorded the arrest on Facebook Live in a video that has been shared and commented on several hundred times since it was posted Saturday night.

He appeared relatively calm as he was walking to turn himself into Roanoke authorities, and was smoking a cigarette and drinking a bottle of what appeared to be Gatorade during the video while telling those watching live that he was innocent.

“I’m about to turn myself in. I’m clean. Ya feel me. Whatever, we can go from there,” he said. “Lawyer already on the way. I ain’t trippin.”

He could be heard telling officers to “chill” and that he was unarmed. Flint also said in the video that he was innocent and turning himself in, while also stating that police knocked down his grandmother’s door looking for him.

The video concluded with officers telling him to get on the ground and placing him under arrest before one officer notices the livestream and the video ended.

Police said the shooting took place just before midnight Friday inside Melody Hookah Lounge, located at 109 North Main St., a few blocks from Virginia Tech’s campus.

Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt told The Roanoke Times in an email Sunday that investigators now believe the shooting took place outside of the business.

“Some victims were outside at [the] door and ran inside. Some were inside,” Pettitt wrote.

Friday’s shooting with multiple victims near Virginia Tech — site of one of the country’s worst instances of a mass shooting, in 2007, that left 32 victims dead and others wounded — drew almost instant national attention on Saturday.

Authorities did not release the name of those who were wounded Friday night but Tech President Tim Sands issued a statement saying that one of the people who was hurt was a student at the university. Tech later announced the student was out of surgery and recovering.

In a statement issued Saturday night, Blacksburg police identified the person killed in the shooting as Isiah O. Robinson, 18. He was a student at Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School.

Robinson, a linebacker and running back on the football team, was mourned in a Saturday post on the Patrick Henry football team Twitter account. It included a picture of Robinson in his Patriots uniform with No. 3 on his chest. “Isiah will be missed and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, football family and friends,” the tweet said.

Roanoke City Public Schools issued a statement expressing sorrow and said counselors will be available Monday for students and staff at Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools.

Law enforcement did not release any updates on the shooting Sunday, and so far, details about the incident have been sparse.

The Roanoke Times called the Blacksburg Police Department Sunday for any updated information, but was directed to the voicemail of the department’s spokesman, Lt. Josh Teubert.

