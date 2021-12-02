Blacksburg store holdup charges dropped, at least for now

CHRISTIANSBURG — Charges were dropped Thursday against a suspect in a May holdup at a Blacksburg convenience store. But a prosecutor said his office still is deciding if the case is really over.

Raymond Michael Trigg II, 40, of Blacksburg was charged in May about a week after a robbery at the Fast Mart Marathon on Toms Creek Road. He was accused of armed robbery, using a gun to commit a felony, and brandishing a firearm, all tied to an incident in which a man displayed a weapon and took cash from the store. No one was injured.

On Thursday, Trigg appeared in Montgomery County General District Court, where Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen asked that the charges be dropped. Judge Gino Williams quickly granted the request.

Jensen said that prosecutors have been waiting for an analysis of evidence, that a report had just arrived on Thursday and that it would take more time to decide how to proceed with the case.

After the hearing, defense attorney Will Clemons of Christiansburg said the evidence in question was a DNA sample and that prosecutors could decide to bring new charges to a grand jury.

Thursday's dropping of charges did not bring Trigg even temporary freedom, however. He is being held in the Roanoke City Jail on an assortment of gun and robbery charges from separate incidents that occurred shortly before and after the Blacksburg holdup.

