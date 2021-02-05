Blue Ridge man charged in series of break-ins after Thursday chase, crash

A man who police said led them on a car chase, crashed and hid in a dumpster was identified Friday and charged in a string of break-ins across the region, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Barry Wayne Mills Jr., 47, of Blue Ridge faces charges tied to Thursday's pursuit and crash, as well as charges of breaking and entering, larceny, property damage and more, officials reported.

In a news release, county police said that Mills is a suspect in business break-ins across Roanoke County, Roanoke and Botetourt County.

Thursday’s chase happened shortly after 8:45 a.m. when officers from a regional task force reported spotting "a known wanted subject" driving a black-and-white Mustang, according to prior statements from the Virginia State Police, which investigated the crash.

A marked state police car tried to pull over the Mustang on Franklin Road but officials said the driver drove away.

That began a short pursuit that ended with the Mustang crashing into the Ore Branch stream off the intersection of Franklin Road and Brandon Avenue. The driver ran away but was found in a dumpster in the Ramada Inn parking lot, state police said.