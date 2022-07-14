 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Ridge man charged with attempted capital murder after altercation with officer

James Edward Lewis

Lewis

BLUE RIDGE — A Bedford County man has been charged with attempted capital murder after struggling with a county sheriff's deputy for a gun.

The sheriff's office said the incident began after notification around 10 p.m. Tuesday of a "domestic related disturbance" in the 2000 block of Woodshire Drive in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County.

At the scene, an investigating sheriff's deputy attempted to arrest James Edward Lewis, 42, of Blue Ridge. Lewis pulled a handgun from his waistband, and pointed it at the deputy. A struggle ensued with both men going to the ground. The officer was able to disarm Lewis and arrested him, according to the sheriff's department.

Lewis has been charged with assaulting a family member and attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.

