Body discovered near Niagara Dam in Roanoke County

A body was discovered Tuesday morning in the water near Niagara Dam, southeast of Vinton, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The body was found at about 10:30 a.m. and taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification, officials said.

No other details were immediately available. A police investigation is ongoing.

The discovery comes after hours of rain fell over the region throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning. A landslide was set off overnight on Orange Avenue in Roanoke and totaled a car wash building, city officials announced earlier Tuesday.

Flood warnings were in effect for parts of Southwest Virginia during the morning hours.

