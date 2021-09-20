Bond denied again for man accused of stealing plants worth $330,000 from hemp farm near Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — A former employee of the TruHarvest hemp farm who is accused of stealing plants valued at $330,000 can stay in jail while awaiting trial, a Montgomery County judge said Monday.

Justin Scott Murphy, 30, of Radford, was to begin a two-day jury trial Monday on 10 charges connected to break-ins at and around TruHarvest, located in the 1700 block of Flanagan Drive just west of Christiansburg. But prosecutors last week asked the judge to delay the trial to allow more time for investigation, and Monday's hearing in the county's Circuit Court became a chance for Murphy's attorney to try again to get his client out of jail.

Attorney Brandon Ratliff of Blacksburg noted that Murphy was denied bail after his February arrest and has so far been locked up for 208 days. With his trial postponed, Murphy "should not have to sit waiting" in jail, Ratliff said.

Murphy testified that he has lifelong ties to the New River Valley, that his wife is expecting a baby soon, and that he had been employed at a friend's car garage at the time of his arrest.