ROCKY MOUNT — A judge denied bond Wednesday for Terry Eugene Michel, the Ferrum man charged in the death of two black Labrador retreivers he reported stolen from Waid Park last month.

During the short hearing in Franklin County General District Court, Judge A.J. Dudley decided against release. He said Michel had "red flags" citing his reported false reports to law enforcement and the potential of unpredictable behavior.

Michel has been held in Western Virginia Regional Jail following his arrest Feb. 16 in connection to the death of his two black labs, Caleb and Colby. He reported the dogs were stolen Feb. 7 near the entrance of Waid Park by two men in an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The dogs were found dead Feb. 14 near the 500 block of Carolina Springs Road. The location is approximately 4 miles north of Waid Park.

Rhonda Michel, Terry Michel's wife, spoke briefly at the start of Wednesday's bond hearing. She said she was fearful of her safety if her husband were to be granted bond.

Michel led a search for Caleb and Colby after they were reported stolen. She worked closely with the Franklin County Humane Society and other animal advocates in tracking down information as well as raising a $4,000 for their safe return. Many of them were present in the courtroom on Wednesday.

"This is more an act of domestic violence directed at his wife," said Cooper Brown, Franklin County commonwealth's attorney prosecuting the case.

Aaron Houchens, attorney for the defense, said this is not a case of Terry Michel hurting another person. "These were companion animals," he said.

Houchens said Michel had no criminal history, is a military veteran and has no passports so he is not a flight risk. He also said Rhonda Michel didn't have evidence of any threat her husband had made against her.

Houchens requested that Michel be released on a $25,000 secure bond with the assertion that he have no access to firearms and refrain from contact with his wife.