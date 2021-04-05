Bond denied in second Montgomery County tree-sitting case

A relative said that Lowe’s avid interest in environmental and social justice issues led him from New England, where he was a student at the University of Southern Maine, to the tree sits near Elliston.

“He just has a cause, and he believes in it,” his stepmother, Mary Jane Lowe of New Hampshire, said last week. “It took a lot of guts to stay out there in that tree, with all the bad weather and the loneliness.”

Although she said the entire family is proud of Lowe, his stepmother has mixed feelings about the degree of his activism. “We respect the law,” she said, recalling how the family worried about what might happen during the lengthy standoff with police.

“At his age, we can’t tell him what to do.”

As for the environmental debate, “‘I can see both sides of it. We all need gas,” Mary Jane Lowe said. “But we can’t be cavalier about our natural resources, because if we are, we are leaving our children to do this work.”

Lowe didn’t go into much detail with his family members about what he was doing in Virginia, she said, but it was clear to them that he believed sincerely that he could make a difference, and that it was time to act.

“The open road was calling,” she said. “He wanted adventure.”