Bond denied to downtown Roanoke bank robbery suspect

A robbery reported in downtown happened at a bank after a man walked in and instructed a teller to put money into a bag, according to an account detailed by prosecutors.

Leonard Daniel Childress, 44, is accused of felony robbery in the Jan. 25 incident reported at American National Bank & Trust on Jefferson Street.

No weapons were used, and no one was injured. The man brought his own plastic bag to give to the teller, said assistant prosecutor Chrystal Smith. Stamped in red letters on it was the word: Thank You.

Childress, who authorities believe carried out the robbery and boarded a bus afterward, also is charged with wielding a machete at a hospital later that night and with spitting on an officer when he was found and arrested three days later.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

In a hearing on Friday to request bond, Childress told a judge he was homeless, alternating between sleeping at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke on cold nights or in other spots such as lobby vestibules.

If granted bond, he said he’d plan to stay at the Rescue Mission.

Public defender Brian Barnett said Childress’s prior record consisted largely of minor misdemeanors such as trespassing.

Smith said he’d also been charged with public masturbation three times last year. One of the instances occurred in the lobby of the city jail where Childress said he sometimes sought shelter.

He also had past convictions for failing to appear in court, she said.

Circuit Court Judge Onzlee Ware noted the current charges against Childress are serious, and asked him several questions about his history and his likelihood of being able to maintain a stable address if released.

Ultimately, Ware said, he must consider two key questions when weighing bond: Would Childress reliably turn up for future court dates? And would he not present a danger to himself or others?

“Honestly, Mr. Childress, I can’t answer either of those questions in the affirmative for you,” Ware said.

The bond request was denied. Childress’ next court hearing is set for March 10. The defense limited its comments to the bond issue during Friday’s motions hearing, and has not yet presented its response to the allegations against Childress.

