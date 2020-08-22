 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bond granted to Georgia man accused in Icy Roads meth case

Bond granted to Georgia man accused in Icy Roads meth case

Only $5 for 5 months
Robinson

Marcus Sentell Robinson

 Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Georgia man accused of being the supplier in an interstate methamphetamine pipeline was granted bond Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court and will be allowed to return home to await trial.

Marcus Sentell Robinson, 37, of Macon, Georgia, wants to resume work at a building supplies delivery job, defense attorney Mark Anderson of Christiansburg said after the bond hearing.

At a hearing that Robinson attended by a video link from the Montgomery County Jail, Judge Mike Fleenor set a secured $25,000 bond.

Robinson is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 10 grams of meth and also conspiring to transport drugs into Virginia. He is one of 30 defendants in a case that authorities named Icy Roads.

In a search warrant issued last month, an investigator said Robinson admitted providing about 60 ounces of meth to Thomas G. Belcher Jr., an Elliston man who a prosecutor has called the “kingpin” in Icy Roads.

Belcher, 46, faces 33 charges involving distributing and transporting drugs, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg
Crime News

Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg

Dentist Matthew Scott Mower, 40, of Christiansburg, was convicted Monday of assault and battery and interfering with an attempt to make a 911 call, and was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay $900 restitution to a man whose cell phone he broke during a May altercation. He also was banned from Christiansburg’s Cambria Crossing neighborhood for a year. Mower still faces an array of drug, gun and driving charges in Radford, stemming from a January wreck in which investigators said Mower was carrying pills, two pistols and brass knuckles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert