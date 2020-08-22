Bond granted to Georgia man accused in Icy Roads meth case

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Georgia man accused of being the supplier in an interstate methamphetamine pipeline was granted bond Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court and will be allowed to return home to await trial.
Marcus Sentell Robinson, 37, of Macon, Georgia, wants to resume work at a building supplies delivery job, defense attorney Mark Anderson of Christiansburg said after the bond hearing.
At a hearing that Robinson attended by a video link from the Montgomery County Jail, Judge Mike Fleenor set a secured $25,000 bond.
Robinson is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 10 grams of meth and also conspiring to transport drugs into Virginia. He is one of 30 defendants in a case that authorities named Icy Roads.
In a search warrant issued last month, an investigator said Robinson admitted providing about 60 ounces of meth to Thomas G. Belcher Jr., an Elliston man who a prosecutor has called the “kingpin” in Icy Roads.
Belcher, 46, faces 33 charges involving distributing and transporting drugs, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
