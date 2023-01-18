Bond hearing details arrest of fleeing suspect in Roanoke shooting

A wanted shooting suspect arrested after a police pursuit in southeast Roanoke last week was denied bond in city circuit court on Wednesday.

Malcolm Levort Harrison, 32, of Roanoke was charged on Jan. 10 with three felonies related to a June 2022 shooting that injured another man.

On June 23, city police responded to multiple calls reporting a "shootout" at an apartment complex near the intersection of Dupree Street and Blaney Avenue Northwest, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil said during Harrison's bond hearing Wednesday.

Police located a man who had been shot in his leg, shattering his femur bone, McNeil said. The man's other leg also appeared to have been grazed by a bullet.

Surveillance cameras at the apartment complex captured the interaction that led to the shooting nearly six months ago. McNeil said the footage shows the victim arriving with a gun in his hand and making contact with Harrison.

McNeil said Harrison and the victim spoke face-to-face, lapping a vehicle, and then Harrison threw an item — later identified as car keys — on the ground. He then went inside a residence.

After the victim retrieved the keys from the ground, McNeil said, Harrison came back outside bearing a rifle and fired the weapon in the victim's direction.

Harrison went back inside the residence, McNeil said, then came back outside, entered an SUV and left.

Search warrants certified in Roanoke Circuit Court in June disclose that police found the gun later at the residence in the 1800 block of Gandy Road Northwest.

"The suspect was observed holding a AR style rifle when going inside and appeared to place the rifle inside the residence before fleeing the area in a vehicle," the affidavit said. "Cartridge cases were found on scene which were of rifle caliber."

From the residence, officers seized a "WASR rifle," the search warrant read, which is a type of AK-47 style rifle.

McNeil said Wednesday that after locating the gun, officers obtained arrest warrants for Harrison. But those warrants weren't served until last week.

On Jan. 10, officers observed Harrison in the South Barrens Road area of northern Roanoke County in a vehicle that matched the SUV from the June incident, McNeil said.

Police followed the SUV and developed a plan to stop it, McNeil said, but when a traffic stop was attempted near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue Southeast, the vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued.

The SUV traveled at a high rate of speed, McNeil said, hitting a police vehicle that was waiting for it on Tazewell Avenue Southeast and then racing through an alley.

McNeil said the pursuit continued to the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue Southeast, where the fleeing driver stopped, got out of the SUV and ran into a residence.

The prosecutor said an officer deployed a taser, which missed the fleeing subject and struck a door that the subject slammed behind him as he went inside.

Officers entered the residence, McNeil said, and located Harrison in a bed, the covers over his head. He was taken into custody at gunpoint.

"There's a question about whether he was even driving that car," Harrison's attorney, Rob Dean, said Wednesday, noting that multiple people were located inside the Stewart Avenue residence.

Dean also said the victim of June's shooting went to the Gandy Road residence to rob Harrison. The victim, whom both attorneys agreed was armed on June 23, "flatly admits that to police" in interviews after the gunfire incident, the attorney said.

Harrison testified Wednesday that he had been living in the South Barrens Road area of Roanoke County with his girlfriend before his arrest last week. He told the court that he had been working and wished to return to work if granted bond.

Between June's shooting and last week's arrest, Dean said Harrison was not "at large" and did not attempt to flee the area.

But McNeil said Harrison has a "significant" criminal record that dates from 2005 and includes felony robbery, eluding and drug possession charges.

McNeil also said Harrison's alleged reaction to a confrontation with police officers on Jan. 10 was "telling."

"That type of behavior does in fact put the entire community at risk," McNeil said, and asked that Harrison be held without bond.

Judge Christopher Clemens, ruling Harrison a flight risk and a danger to the community, denied the bond request. Harrison's jury trial has been scheduled for May 8.