Bond hearing details Roanoke County child's death from drug overdose

Christiana Leigh Justice fought back tears as she listened to authorities in court describe the events that led to her being charged with accidentally killing her 15-month-old son.

The Vinton mother, who had twin boys, called 911 on the morning of Oct. 21, 2021, and reported her son was unresponsive, said Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan.

She later told police that her child, Jireh, had been sick and awoke around 5 a.m. crying and distressed but had gone back to sleep, Holohan said. She said she checked on him about an hour later.

“When she attempted to rouse the child, she noticed the child felt cold to the touch and was not moving,” Holohan said in a recording of a bond hearing held last week. “She turned the child over, and indicated the child appeared blue in complexion.”

First responders attempted resuscitation but the young boy would be pronounced dead at the hospital.

Justice, 35, told investigators that the night before she had given him an antibiotic left over from a prior illness, Holohan said. The medication bottle, described as holding a pink liquid, as well as an oral syringe with a pink residue were sent in for lab testing and both were found to contain methadone.

The medical examiner’s office separately found a lethal level of methadone in Jireh’s system, Holohan said.

Justice was indicted on accusations of child neglect and felony murder last month after the lab reports and medical examiner’s findings were received. The charges reflect that authorities believe the child’s death occurred accidentally during an instance of neglect.

Justice, who had been in treatment at a methadone clinic, told authorities that she rarely got take-home doses, instead reporting to the clinic daily for her medication, and had not had a take-home dose in her apartment for at least two weeks prior, according to the court proceedings. It was not clear from the hearing how the substance ended up in the other bottle, which was described as being labeled for a different medicine.

Since her son’s death, Justice said she had been in counseling — “heavily,” she said — seeing both a psychiatrist and a therapist for PTSD, depression and other diagnoses.

That is care that she’s been unable to continue since her arrest Feb. 7, said defense attorney Suzanne Moushegian. Multiple requests for an appointment with a jail therapist had been made but not fulfilled yet as of last week’s hearing, she said.

Justice said the time since her arrest had helped her adjust to being off methadone, and she hoped to end her use of that medication. “It’s still a little bit of a journey,” she told a judge. “But at this point, I’m pleased, with as much time as has passed, not to continue that. I’m happy to be free of that.”

Justice, appearing by video link from jail, listened as the attorneys spoke in the courtroom, her face crumpling as the morning of Oct. 21 was recounted.

The hearing in the case was convened to consider whether Justice could be granted bond while awaiting trial. The prosecutor’s office outlined the allegations as part of the proceedings but the defense limited its remarks to the bond request.

Justice had been out among the community for months while the investigation was underway, Moushegian said, and didn’t flee or present a threat to others during that time.

She’s employed and has family support in the area, she added. Her other young son was removed by Social Services and placed with relatives. She will not be allowed to see him without the approval of case workers, Moushegian said.

Judge James Swanson agreed to approve a $25,000 secured bond. He ordered that Justice have no unsupervised contact with children, comply with drug screenings and other supervision requirements, and continue with mental health treatment.

Justice’s case is currently set to return to court for a bench trial on July 6.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.