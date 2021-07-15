 Skip to main content
Bond hearing for ex-Rocky Mount police officer delayed again by technological issues

rocky_mount_officers_010621

A photo of Jacob Fracker, left, and Thomas “T.J.” Robertson inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that was part of the complaint filed against them in federal court.

 U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Technological problems continued to plague a virtual bond hearing Thursday for a former Rocky Mount police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The hearing was put off for a second time in as many days after a failure to make a video connection with Thomas Robertson, who is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Judge Christopher Cooper decided to conduct the hearing the old-fashioned way, saying he would issue an order for Robertson to be transported to Washington, D.C. Once that happens, a hearing will be scheduled in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Robertson and a fellow Rocky Mount police officer, Jacob Fracker, were charged in February after a photograph on social media showed them inside the Capitol as it was being stormed by a crowd of people loyal to former President Donald Trump. They have since been fired from the police department.

Late last month, federal prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Robertson’s bond pending his trial, saying they had evidence that linked him to firearms, silencers and explosive devices — which, if proven, would violate the conditions of his release.

Robertson has been held since late last week. No date for his trial has been set.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

