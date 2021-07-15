Bond hearing for ex-Rocky Mount police officer delayed again by technological issues

Technological problems continued to plague a virtual bond hearing Thursday for a former Rocky Mount police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The hearing was put off for a second time in as many days after a failure to make a video connection with Thomas Robertson, who is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Judge Christopher Cooper decided to conduct the hearing the old-fashioned way, saying he would issue an order for Robertson to be transported to Washington, D.C. Once that happens, a hearing will be scheduled in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Robertson and a fellow Rocky Mount police officer, Jacob Fracker, were charged in February after a photograph on social media showed them inside the Capitol as it was being stormed by a crowd of people loyal to former President Donald Trump. They have since been fired from the police department.

Late last month, federal prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Robertson’s bond pending his trial, saying they had evidence that linked him to firearms, silencers and explosive devices — which, if proven, would violate the conditions of his release.

Robertson has been held since late last week. No date for his trial has been set.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.