Bond hearing set for Virginia Tech football player charged with second-degree murder

CHRISTIANSBURG — Virginia Tech football player Ismemen David Etute will be back in Montgomery County General District Court on Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

Etute, 18, has been held in the county jail since June 2 on a charge of second-degree murder. Blacksburg police arrested him in the death of Jerry Paul Smith, a 40-year-old restaurant worker.

The state medical examiner’s office said Smith died as a result of blunt force injury to the head.

Radford attorney Jimmy Turk, who is representing Etute, last week called the case “heartbreaking” and said his client seemed to be an exceptional young man. Turk hasn’t responded to further requests for comment.