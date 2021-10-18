Bond set for Franklin County woman accused of child neglect

Hunter Cumbie died on July 2, two days after being airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was unresponsive and placed on a ventilator while being treated for injuries that were reported as being the result of a fall, according to court records and prior announcements from law enforcement.

The medical examiner’s office found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and ruled it a homicide.

The child was very thin at the hospital, weighing 39 pounds, according to search warrants filed by investigators.

In court Monday, assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman said the allegations behind the charges against Alice Ebel included a belief that the child, H.W.C., was injured at Ebel’s home and “languished” overnight before care was sought.

Authorities also believe the child was starved as a form of punishment while living with Ebel, she said, and was exposed to abuse by others that would have been difficult for Ebel to be unaware of.

No additional detail was presented, and the defense limited its statements to the bond request.