Bonsack bank robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit

A person suspected of robbing the Pinnacle Bank in the Bonsack area of eastern Roanoke County is in custody after attempting to elude police Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m., an employee of the bank in the 4000 block of Challenger Avenue (U.S. 460) reported a robbery, police said. The robbery suspect was in custody within 20 minutes.

A Roanoke County officer located the suspect's vehicle on Orange Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop, police said. The suspect continued onto southbound Interstate 581 and a pursuit ensued.

Pursued vehicle exited the freeway beyond the Virginia 419 interchange near Southern Hills Drive, traveling north along side streets onto Franklin Road, police said. Then the driver stopped at the end of a nearby residential street in the city, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said an “undisclosed amount of money” was recovered at the scene. No one was injured. The incident is still under investigation.