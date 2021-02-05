Bookkeeper who embezzled from Roanoke church must serve six months, repay more than $51,000

"The question is, when would you have ever stopped?" Ware asked her.

He ordered her to serve an active sentence of six months in jail, starting in the next 30 days. She must also carry 3-1/2 years in suspended time and pay the church $51,772 in restitution at a rate of at least $250 a month.

All told, about $39,545 went missing and another $12,200 accrued in tax debts, fees for bills that went unpaid and accounting costs.

As of Friday, she has repaid only about $800, but she said the pandemic and her legal troubles have limited her options for employment. She said she now works for a school system in South Carolina and hopes after her release to earn more money by working as a delivery driver.

Defense attorney David Robinson addressed her lack of repayment as a sign of desperation and said that when restitution is paid immediately, it suggests that a defendant did not really need the money in the first place.

Four defense witnesses, including the church's previous pastor, testified on Martin's behalf, and all of them said the thefts did not reflect the character of the person they know.

"She's sad. Scared. She feels like she let a lot of people down," daughter Rachel Martin said in court.