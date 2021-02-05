Bookkeeper who embezzled from Roanoke church must serve six months, repay more than $51,000

A series of schemes that quickly bled a Roanoke church of tens of thousands of dollars began as a technical error, according to the employee convicted of the embezzlement.
At her sentencing hearing Friday, Nicole Gibson Martin, 45, claimed that in taking on bookkeeping duties at Southview United Methodist Church in 2018, and in setting up direct deposit software, she inadvertently caused herself to be paid twice.
Citing what she said was embarrassment over that error, she never corrected the mistake and the overpayments continued.
"It's just a ball that keeps rolling," Martin told Judge Onzlee Ware of a downward slide that ended with her pleading no contest to one count of embezzlement last August.
"When I was in the middle of it, I couldn't say anything," she maintained at her sentencing. "Looking back, I should've went to somebody."
Across the 15 months that followed, however, prosecutors said she also shuffled church funds that were earmarked for scholarships, Boy Scout projects, utility payments, conference dues and other sources to cover those losses, and even allegedly forged tax documents before the pastor requested an audit.
The judge pointed to those evasive maneuvers among the reasons he doubted that the thefts had started by accident.
"The question is, when would you have ever stopped?" Ware asked her.
He ordered her to serve an active sentence of six months in jail, starting in the next 30 days. She must also carry 3-1/2 years in suspended time and pay the church $51,772 in restitution at a rate of at least $250 a month.
All told, about $39,545 went missing and another $12,200 accrued in tax debts, fees for bills that went unpaid and accounting costs.
As of Friday, she has repaid only about $800, but she said the pandemic and her legal troubles have limited her options for employment. She said she now works for a school system in South Carolina and hopes after her release to earn more money by working as a delivery driver.
Defense attorney David Robinson addressed her lack of repayment as a sign of desperation and said that when restitution is paid immediately, it suggests that a defendant did not really need the money in the first place.
Four defense witnesses, including the church's previous pastor, testified on Martin's behalf, and all of them said the thefts did not reflect the character of the person they know.
"She's sad. Scared. She feels like she let a lot of people down," daughter Rachel Martin said in court.
Current Southview pastor Warren Carswell, testifying as a prosecution witness, listed numerous financial issues the church suffered as a result of the embezzlement, but pointed to a deeper loss.
"We're now trying to rebuild the trust and faith in the church itself," he said.
"Embezzling from a church is really a special kind of crime," Roanoke Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Wolthuis argued Friday. "This wasn't one time. It wasn't sporadic. It was more than 50 times over a 15-month period.
"This isn't the question of a mistake," he said. "This is just plain old-fashioned theft."
Nicole Martin's husband, Kim Martin, has also been charged with embezzlement for allegedly receiving additional pay he was not entitled to. His case is scheduled for trial March 11.
The couple was first hired by Southview in 2016, she as its music director and he as its organist. The following year, Nicole Martin began handling the church's books.
