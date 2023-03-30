A Boones Mill man was convicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court jury Tuesday of fatally shooting his grandmother in 2021.

Dominic Thomas Novia, 31, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 70-year-old Mary Ann Cook.

Police originally reported that a 911 call summoned Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies on December 22, 2021 and to the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road. At a residence there, deputies found Cook's body.

Additional 911 calls reported that the suspect was in the area a nearby convenience store. Deputies searched the area and found Novia near Whispering Creek Road, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Novia had been found guilty of the murder of Cook, his grandmother.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sandi Workman and Commonwealth's Attorney Cooper Brown "presented the case and evidence to a 12-member jury" on Monday and Tuesday, the post read.

"The jury found Novia guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and two felony counts of shooting in an occupied dwelling," the post continued.

Novia's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 10, according to Virginia's online court case information system.