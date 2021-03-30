 Skip to main content
Boones Mill man's death deemed suspicious by investigators

Boones Mill man's death deemed suspicious by investigators

A Boones Mill man was found dead in his home Monday under circumstances that investigators described as suspicious.

William Kirk Odell, 58, was found by his landlord, who called 911 around 1:15 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Odell, who lived on Bethlehem Road, had been reported missing recently by a relative in West Virginia, officials said. The last anyone is known to have seen him was March 15 in Boones Mill.

Investigators said the circumstances of Odell's death appeared suspicious but they don't believe there is any threat to the larger public. An investigation has been launched.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-483-3000. No other details about the case were immediately released Tuesday.

