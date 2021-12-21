Botetourt County arson case draws 18-month jail sentence

A 24-year-old man pleaded no contest Tuesday to burning down a relative’s home in Botetourt County after an argument last spring.

James Edgar Wade was found by deputies walking out of the house on Willow Wood Drive with a gasoline can and a cigarette lighter.

Moments later, smoke and flames were consuming the house, said assistant prosecutor Marshall Lukacs. The blaze destroyed the structure. No one else was inside.

The fire happened June 9, around noon, after Wade struck his relative during an argument. Deputies dispatched for the assault spoke with the relative outside, and then approached the house calling for Wade to come out.

Wade emerged carrying a backpack, 5-gallon gas can and lighter, Lukacs said. He was arrested without incident.

Arrest records listed Wade as being from Big Island but officials said he sometimes stayed at the Willow Wood Drive address.

His family reported he was dealing with mental health issues. On Tuesday, he entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Under the agreement submitted to Circuit Court Judge Joel Branscom, Wade pleaded to a felony charge of arson and a misdemeanor charge of assault on a family member.

He was sentenced to a total of five years with all but 18 months suspended. He’ll be on probation for four years, must undergo a substance abuse screening, remain sober and comply with any substance use or mental health programs recommended.

Wade, appearing by video link, declined to make a statement before the conclusion of the hearing.

