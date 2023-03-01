A charge against a Roanoke man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a rural parking lot was certified to a grand jury Wednesday after a Botetourt County General District Court hearing.

Matthew Todd Griffin, 47, was charged in November with second-degree murder in the death of Elizabeth Autumn Hensley, 33, also of Roanoke.

On Oct. 8, county deputies responded to an early morning report of an unresponsive female in the ride sharing lot at the intersection of Glen Wilton Road and Botetourt Road (U.S. 220), south of the town of Iron Gate and the highway's James River bridge.

A deputy testified during Griffin's preliminary hearing Wednesday that police found five 45-caliber cartridge casings on the scene. One of them was adjacent to Hensley's body.

A medical examiner determined the cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the head and neck, according to Botetourt County Commonwealth's Attorney John Alexander.

Tyler Deeds, 28, of Clifton Forge testified Wednesday that he saw Griffin shoot Hensley in the gravel parking lot.

Deeds said that Griffin had asked him for a ride, and they had agreed to meet at the parking lot. Deeds arrived first, and then another vehicle driven by a female pulled in. Griffin was in the front passenger seat, Deeds testified.

The woman — Hensley — exited the vehicle she was driving and approached Deeds' passenger side window. Deeds testified that he had never met Hensley before, but she was "mad" and "yelling" at him.

Upon cross examination from Griffin's attorney, Jennifer Froeschl, Deeds said Hensley was telling him that she didn't play games. Deeds said he and Griffin had originally planned to meet at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Then, after about 10 seconds, Deeds said he heard a shot fired, and Hensley's body dropped immediately. Deeds testified that the shot came from behind Hensley.

"He was right there," Deeds told the court. "He had a gun."

Deeds said Griffin then asked him, "Are you good?"

Deeds replied, "I guess so." Next, Deeds drove his vehicle to the parking lot's stop sign. There he heard more shots.

"What the [expletive] are you doing?" Deeds testified he shouted. He looked to see Griffin pointing a gun at the ground towards Hensley.

On Oct. 24, Virginia State Police and Clifton Forge Police Department officers executed a search warrant at Deeds' residence on Vulcan Street in Clifton Forge.

Lt. David Anderson, Botetourt County Sheriff's Office investigator, testified Wednesday that a "reliable confidential source" told police that Griffin was inside the residence.

A state police tactical team entered and found Griffin. He was arrested on a probation violation warrant. He was charged with Hensley's murder on Nov. 2 and continues to be held at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail without bond.

Anderson also said that from a vehicle's trunk on the searched property officers recovered a handgun inside a bookbag. Inside the chamber of that handgun was a 45-caliber round. Additional ammunition was also seized from other bags in the vehicle, he added.

An analysis presented by Alexander in court Wednesday identified a fingerprint found on the seized handgun's magazine as that of Griffin.

Substitute Judge Fred King found Wednesday that there was probable cause and ceritifed the murder charge to a Botetourt County grand jury, which is scheduled to convene March 6.

Deeds testified Wednesday that he is a convicted felon currently being held in the Alleghany Regional Jail. He is facing methamphetamine distribution charges, plus related firearm and eluding charges, that date from Jan. 15.