Botetourt County judge finds Mississippi man guilty in I-81 fatal crash

A Botetourt Circuit judge found a Mississippi man guilty of homicide Thursday in connection with a crash on Interstate 81 earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Errington Fitzgerald Stenson, 28, of Gulfport, Mississippi was convicted of two felonies — homicide and eluding police — and one misdemeanor — reckless driving.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Gillian Deegan said Thursday a Botetourt County sheriff’s deputy on I-81 clocked a 2018 Chevrolet Impala traveling south at 99 mph in a 70 mph zone at approximately 4 a.m. Feb. 8.

The deputy turned on his lights and sirens and pursued the Impala until he lost sight of it, at which point the deputy was travelling 133 mph, Deegan said.

The deputy told others on patrol to watch for the speeding vehicle. But then officers began to hear reports about a vehicle fire, Deegan continued.

The Impala had left the interstate at southbound exit 168, crossed Arcadia Road and made its way down an on-ramp. There, at about 4:20 a.m., the car’s passenger side crashed into the back of a parked tractor-trailer and caught fire.

The driver of the truck was in his cab when he felt the collision, Deegan said. He and another witness, a woman on her way to work who arrived at the scene of the crash shortly after it took place, pulled the passengers out of the burning car and put them on the side of the road.

Deegan said both witnesses had reported seeing Stenson standing near the front door on the driver’s side of the car after the crash.

Officers began to arrive on scene, where Deegan said the Impala was “fully engulfed” in flames and first responders said they saw three people on the ground beside the roadway.

Gevante Dale Bolton, 28, who had been riding in the back seat on the passenger side of the car, was pronounced dead on scene.

Stenson’s stepbrother, Ronnie E. Lankins Jr., then 33, was seriously injured. He had been riding in the front passenger seat of the Impala. He was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Deegan said Thursday that Lankins lost an arm due to the injuries he received in the crash.

Stenson was also lying on the side of the road when officers arrived on scene. Deegan said officers reported that he was “awake” and “alert,” speaking to someone on his phone via Facetime.

Stenson was taken away from the scene by ambulance, Deegan said, adding that he had sustained a broken hip and other minor injuries in the collision.

Deegan said that after the crash, Virginia State Police obtained a search warrant for the “black box” inside the Impala.

The data that the police downloaded revealed that the car was going 110 mph five seconds before it collided with the tractor-trailer, Deegan said.

Stenson’s attorney, Cathy Reynolds, noted Thursday that the tractor-trailer was “illegally parked” at the time of the crash.

But Deegan said that had Stenson’s case gone to trial, Virginia State Police officers would have testified that given the speed of Stenson’s travel, he was going to crash the Impala, even if the tractor-trailer hadn’t been there.

Stenson entered no contest pleas to all three charges he faced, and Judge Joel Branscom found him guilty on all three counts.

Stenson’s sentencing hearing was scheduled for Jan. 26. Deegan said Bolton’s parents, also from Mississippi, intend to be present in court for the hearing and present victim impact statements.

Lankins has been “uncooperative” and “not in touch” with the court during Stenson’s proceedings, Deegan said. He did not appear at any of his stepbrother’s hearings in general district court, and Deegan doesn’t anticipate his attendance on Jan. 26.

Stenson is being held at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.