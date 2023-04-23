If prosecutors get their way, a Botetourt County man who pepper-sprayed police during the riots at the U.S. Capitol will receive the toughest punishment delivered so far in the wide-reaching case.

An assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., is asking a judge to impose a prison term of 15 years and eight months for Markus Maly.

Maly, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Of the approximately 450 defendants sentenced to date — out of more than 1,000 people from across the country charged with participating in the insurrection — the longest sentence has been 10 years, according to Patty Hartman, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In court documents filed last week, the government wrote that “a 188-month sentence reflects the severe gravity of Maly’s conduct, his complete lack of acceptance of responsibility, his fraudulent attempts to profit off his notoriety, his obstruction of justice at trial, and a significant criminal history spanning his entire adult life.”

Maly’s attorney, assistant federal public defender Benjamin Schiffelbein of Roanoke, countered that U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta should consider his client’s “humanity” in setting a three-year sentence.

Early on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Maly caught a bus to the nation’s capital, where he joined thousands who gathered at a rally to hear a speech by then-President Donald Trump. Falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Trump urged his supporters to march to the nearly Capitol and “fight like hell.”

Maly wound up at the building’s Lower West Terrace, where a line of police officers was trying to fend off the surging mob. Amid the chaos, Maly picked up a canister of pepper spray and directed a stream of the toxic irritant into the face of a Metropolitan Police Department officer, a jury was told last December.

Evidence included surveillance video of Maly, wearing a white cowboy hat with an American flag on the brim, and comments he made on social media.

“This is what happens when you steal elections,” he said in a selfie video taken from scaffolding he had climbed for a better view of the unruly crowd. “You get a p——- off f——— America. And America knows how to fight back.”

Following a weeklong trial, the jury convicted Maly of eight felonies.

‘January 6th P.O.W.’

When the former flooring installer with a checkered past returns to court this Friday, the government will likely argue that Maly should get 188 months in prison not just for what he did on Jan. 6.

That alone was “a criminal offense unparalleled in American history,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Rancourt wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

The 29-page document also recounts Maly’s long criminal history before the uprising — and what he did afterward.

From behind bars, Maly gave a statement to The Gateway Pundit, a far-right online publication, in which he called himself a “January 6th P.O.W.” who was unfairly convicted.

“The jury was going to find my codefendants and myself guilty regardless of the facts that were presented to them in trial,” he was quoted as saying in an article headlined: “Jan. 6 Dad Speaks for First Time Since Jury Slaughter in DC Kangaroo Court.”

“There was never one victim named or identified in the case the DOJ brought against Maly, the kind of blue-collar man from middle America that the establishment so despises,” the article stated.

In his sentencing memorandum, Rancourt named Christopher Boyle as the police officer who was pepper-sprayed by Maly, quoting his testimony at trial. Prosecutors have also argued that the entire country was victimized by the rioters’ attempt to hijack democracy.

The Gateway Pundit article included a link to a fundraising website that sought contributions for Maly’s wife and an extended family who share a home in rural Botetourt County.

“I’m asking for help for my family,” Maly wrote in a message addressed to “my fellow Americans & Patriots.” Donations had totaled $16,011 through April 17, according to court records.

Prosecutors are now asking that Maly be fined $16,011, in addition to serving prison time and paying another $2,000 as his part in making restitution for the damage the mob caused to the Capitol.

“He should not be able to use his own notoriety gained in the commission of his crimes to ‘capitalize’ on his participation in the Capitol breach in this way,” Rancourt wrote.

‘A lifelong criminal’

If Maly were to receive the longest prison sentence to date in the Jan. 6 prosecutions, it would likely be a short-lived record.

Members of two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, are accused of plotting to forcefully oppose the peaceful transfer of presidential power with a mob that swarmed the Capitol as Congress met to certify an election won by President Joe Biden.

They face more serious charges than Maly, including seditious conspiracy, obstruction of Congress, and destruction of evidence. Each one of those charges carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

Maly was convicted of interfering with and assaulting police, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. Sentencing guidelines call for a range of 155 to 188 months in prison.

In seeking the maximum, prosecutors call Maly “a lifelong criminal, with a felonious history dating back three decades.” His 33 past convictions include two counts of assault on a police officer, burglary, possession of drugs, aggravated battery and traffic offenses.

Yet Maly’s acts of violence in the Capitol riots — which his attorney describes as lasting “less than a second and are barely visible” in surveillance footage — fall short of what others are accused of.

The government is seeking a 24-year and six-month sentence for Peter Schwartz, a Pennsylvania man who was tried along with Maly and a third codefendant in last December’s trial. Prosecutors describe Schwartz as “one of the most violent and aggressive participants” in the insurrection. His sentencing is set for May 5.

The longest sentence to date is a 10-year prison term imposed last September for Thomas Webster, a former New York police officer who used a flagpole to assault a police officer outside the Capitol.

Webster was sentenced by Mehta, who will also decide the fate of Maly and Schwartz.

Of the 453 defendants sentenced through the beginning of April, 237 have received prison terms. About 100 more were placed on home detention, and the remainder got probation, community service or other non-custodial forms of punishment, according to a tally by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Seven of the approximately 1,020 people charged so far are from Western Virginia.

Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, a former sergeant for the Rocky Mount Police Department who was off duty when he joined the riots, was convicted by a jury and is serving a sentence of seven years and three months. His co-defendant and fellow police officer, Jacob Fracker, was placed in probation after pleading guilty and agreeing to testify against Robertson.

Joshua Dillon Haynes of Covington, who previously served on that city’s planning commission, pleaded guilty to charges that included destroying the cameras and other equipment of news media crews covering the insurrection. He was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Jamie Ferguson, a Henry County woman whose role in the riots was not violent, was sentenced to probation. Trials are pending for two other defendants, Jeremy Daniel Groseclose of Elliston and Casey Jane Tryon-Castro of Roanoke.

A patriotic response?

In his statement to The Gateway Pundit, Maly described himself as a loving husband and father, a hard worker, and a patriot. “I am spiritual and have a thirst for knowledge,” he wrote.

Those traits — not a desire to be violent — are what took him to Washington, D.C., his attorney argues.

“Mr. Maly fervently believed that the 2020 election was being stolen. He fervently believed that he was protesting in the name of liberty and freedom,” Schiffelbein wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“His motives, however (factually) wrong they may have been, were based in values this country celebrates,” the public defender wrote.

Maly was “called to Washington by our president,” and believed he was acting in the traditions of America. “We celebrate those who have died in the name of liberty, and we ask nearly every child to pledge allegiance to this country,” Schiffelbein wrote.

“What do we expect our citizens to do when the leader of the country (and someone often referred to as the leader of the free world) asks them to ‘fight like hell’ in support of his cause?”

Prosecutors say that Maly’s testimony was perjury, listing nine assertions he made from the witness stand that were proven false by evidence the jury accepted. His lies amount to obstruction of justice, they say, in a case of “domestic terrorism, which the breach of the Capitol certainly was.”

However, Maly should not be punished more harshly than many others involved in the riots simply for exercising his constitutional right to testify, Schiffelbein argues.

“The only meaningful distinction between Mr. Maly and others is that he was convicted after a trial at which he testified,” his sentencing memorandum states. “But in the face of what led to the events of January 6, should those factors account for the bulk of his sentence?”

Currently being held in a Pennsylvania prison, Maly will soon return to Washington — this time to a federal courthouse within sight of where the riots happened — to learn the answer to that question.