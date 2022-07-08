Botetourt County provides more details about police pursuit that ended with crash, suicide

Botetourt County has disclosed additional details about the men involved in Thursday’s cross-county pursuit that ended with a suicide in the Cloverdale area.

At 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a white Mercedes sedan was being pursued by Roanoke police.

The sedan was driven by a male subject that police believed possessed a firearm and had threatened to harm himself. The sedan entered Botetourt County on U.S. 11 north between Hollins and Cloverdale.

In a statement released by Botetourt County on Thursday night, authorities said the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road and struck a roadway sign.

The vehicle stopped on the embankment in the 3000 block of Read Mountain Road near its intersection with Downing Street.

The sedan was also carrying a passenger. After the vehicle stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and “discharged a firearm,” the Botetourt County press release said, “resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

“No deputies fired their weapons, and no law enforcement officers or bystanders were injured in the incident,” the press release said.

The passenger in the vehicle sustained no major injuries in the crash, but Botetourt County Fire and EMS Department personnel transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital “as a precaution,” the press release said.

The press release also revealed that both the driver and passenger had active warrants from Roanoke, Roanoke County and Lynchburg.

“Those charges involve felony forgery of checks, fraud, and a traffic offense,” the Botetourt County press release said.

The deceased driver was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy. His name will not be released until his next of kin are notified.

“This an ongoing investigation and updates will be released as information becomes available,” the press release concluded.