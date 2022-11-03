Botetourt County sheriff charges Roanoke man in woman's fatal shooting

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Roanoke man in the death of the woman whose body was found in a gravel parking lot in early October.

Matthew Todd Griffin, 47, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder for the death of Elizabeth Autumn Hensley, 33, of Roanoke, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Thursday.

“The tireless work of our detectives has resulted in a successful conclusion of this homicide investigation,” Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward said. “While we are disturbed by the findings in this case, we are pleased to announce we have identified the suspect in Elizabeth’s murder.”

On Oct. 8, Botetourt deputies found Hensley with a fatal gunshot wound in the Glen Wilton Park and Ride lot along Botetourt Road (U.S. 220) near the James River.

Detectives examined the scene, and then later discovered that Hensley’s car had been found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.

The Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke ruled the manner of her death as a homicide.

Botetourt detectives worked with the Virginia State Police to follow leads through multiple jurisdictions, the sheriff’s office said. On Oct. 24, the department obtained a search warrant for a house on Vulcan Street in Clifton Forge.

The warrant was executed, with help from the state police, the Clifton Forge Police Department and the U. S. Marshal’s Service, Griffin was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant related to a probation violation.

During a search of the residence, police recovered a firearm and ammunition that matched those used to kill Hensley. The evidence has been sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science’s lab in Roanoke for forensic and ballistic examination, the sheriff’s office said.

Griffin was taken to Botetourt’s magistrate office, where he was served the outstanding probation violation warrant. He is being held in the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail without bond.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s office detectives obtained a warrant to charge Griffin with second-degree murder. That warrant was served to him at the jail.

Botetourt detectives have indicated that Griffin may face more charges as their investigation continues, but the sheriff’s office is withholding certain crucial details about the case for now.

“These details have not been made public to protect the integrity of the investigation as it could soon move forward to a court and jury,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Whether you come from outside the area, like this alleged suspect, or not, these crimes will not be tolerated in Botetourt County, and we will use every resource available to bring these cases to a successful conclusion,” Ward said. “I would like to personally thank the victim's family and the citizens of Botetourt County for their patience and support as we have worked to bring this case to a close.”

The Botetourt department said it also collaborated with sheriff’s offices from Alleghany, Bath and Rockbridge counties to make the arrest.

In Roanoke County Circuit Court, Griffin has faced a variety of charges dating from 1998 to 2019, from drug possession and firearm brandishing to arson and driving under the influence, according to Virginia's online court case information system.

In Roanoke Circuit Court in 2015, he was convicted of firearm possession by a nonviolent felon and sentenced to a two-year prison term with two years of supervised probation upon release.

In Botetourt County Circuit Court in 2019, Griffin was convicted of carrying a concealed firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was sentenced again to a two-year prison term with two years of supervised probation upon release.