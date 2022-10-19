 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Botetourt County sheriff gives homicide investigation details, identifies female victim

Botetourt County authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in a gravel lot earlier this month.

Elizabeth Hensley, of Roanoke was found with a gunshot wound in a park and ride lot along U.S. 220 north of Fincastle by Botetourt County Sheriff's Office deputies on Oct. 8.

Detectives found Hensley's car "abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County," according to a press release issued late Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office in Roanoke determined her death was a homicide. 

"Detectives have been working closely with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the High-Tech Crimes Division to determine the circumstances surrounding Hensley’s death, including following leads that have involved multiple jurisdictions," the news release said.

"Certain details and updates crucial to this investigation have not been made public to protect the integrity of the investigation and to provide privacy for the victim’s family," the release continued. "Detectives working this case have found the crime, though horrific, was not a random act, and the public should not be deterred from their daily activities."

Anyone with information related to the case have been asked to contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

