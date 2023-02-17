The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats that were made Tuesday when a female Central Academy Middle School student reported receiving unusual messages through Snapchat.

The student told investigators that she had received a friend request on the social media platform from “an unknown party,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release Friday.

The student accepted the request, and around 6:15 p.m. she received a message from the Snapchat user that said, “You’re on the CAMS hit list, good luck you’re the first one,” according to the release.

“The student said she blocked the user immediately but received a second ‘friend’ request from another username which she also accepted,” the sheriff’s office said.

A second message followed. It said, “you’re on the hit list, number one, watch you’re [sic] back, you’ve been warned,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Once they were made aware of the threats, detectives and the Central Academy school resource officer collaborated with Botetourt County Public Schools administrators to “immediately” begin an investigation, according to the release.

Detectives discovered that another threat was made in the same time frame as the Snapchat messages. This one “was received by a school administration computer” and claimed “there was a ‘hit list,’ " the sheriff’s office said.

Since then, the sheriff’s office has been “working diligently to secure the relevant documents and the digital footprints of the devices used to send the messages” and “interviewing potential witnesses and students.”

Central Academy families were notified “as a precaution” at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening “that some level of threat had been made,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Extra deputies will be present at the school as an added precaution,” the sheriff’s office said, but detectives are “confident” that there is no substantial threat to students.

“The safety of your children is our top priority,” county Sheriff Matt Ward said. “We will do everything possible to protect them and prosecute those who threaten their safety.”

“While we apologize for not always being able to provide you a complete picture of what has occurred, be assured that our response will be immediate to address any concerns that may arise regarding the safety of your child and to resolve these types of incidents,” the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives needed time to investigate what had just been reported and interview the potential parties involved.”

As of Friday morning, the investigation was “still very active,” the sheriff’s office said, and detectives were continuing “to follow up on leads.” The threats bear similarities to a recent case in Alleghany County, according to the sheriff's office.

On Feb. 10, Clifton Middle School was closed due to a threat that was detected on Feb. 9, according to an Alleghany Highlands Public Schools press release.

Clifton Middle School staff "received a tip at approximately 2 p.m." last Thursday that indicated a "student had compiled a list of students that the student intended to harm," the press release said.

After an investigation by the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office, "a juvenile suspect was taken into custody and placed under appropriate supervision."

No acts of actual harm were carried out by the detained student, but the school district's press release said criminal charges are pending.

The sheriff's office recovered a list of names of Clifton Middle School students during their investigation and those listed students' families were contacted, according to the release.

That school was closed Feb. 10 "out of an abundance of caution for the safety of staff and students," but the sheriff's office was confident that the situation was isolated, "involving only the one juvenile suspect."

"We have to take any threat seriously with the enhanced violence occurring across our country," Col. Matt Bowser said in the school district's press release.

Threats made by a Salem High School student last month were disseminated through social media similar to those detected in Botetourt County. An affidavit in Salem Circuit Court documents details them.

On Jan. 25, a Salem High School administrator showed a school resource officer a recording, which “contains the voice of K.E., a student at Salem High School,” the affidavit reads.

Eight recordings were “sent via social media,” and “each is at least three minutes long,” the affidavit continues. In them, K.E. expresses anger “over an alleged bullying incident” and “makes many comments about being a ‘school shooter.’”

Among the comments the male student made were, “I wanted to handle this peacefully but that is not an option,” “I could kill everyone,” and “I could become the next school shooter.” The affidavit reports that he also made “direct threats” to another Salem High School student.

A search of K.E.’s phone was executed on Jan. 27 and “assorted cellular data” was seized, according to a search warrant.

The day after K.E.’s threats were made, on Jan. 26, an Andrew Lewis Middle School student made a threatening comment to another at a school dance.

“The student has been disciplined according to the city of Salem School Division Standards of Student Conduct,” Principal Jamie Garst wrote in a message to Andrew Lewis families that evening. “We do not believe there is any threat to staff or students as a result of this incident.”

“Our primary goal is to keep students and staff safe at all times,” Garst’s message continued. He encouraged parents and guardians to remind their students "that if they see something, please say something.”