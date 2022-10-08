Botetourt County Sheriff's Office investigating death following discovery of body

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death following deputies’ discovery of a body Saturday morning, the law agency said.

The sheriff’s office said the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a citizen just after 7 a.m. reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground on a portion of Botetourt Road. The announcement from the agency appears to show a typographical error with the road’s block number.

Botetourt County officials couldn’t immediately be reached to clarify the approximate location of where the body was found.

Following the citizen call, sheriff’s deputies arrived to find an “apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation and as more information becomes available, we will provide updates,” reads the sheriff’s office announcement, which added that the incident appears to be isolated.