The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is looking for armed man who was involved in a domestic dispute.

The sheriff's office has warrants to arrest Lucas Taylor Moseley, 36, of Buchanan on four charges: assault and battery, interfering with the property rights of another, brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Matt Ward said on Facebook at about 7:30 p.m. Monday that someone reported a possible sighting of Moseley in the Little Timber Ridge Road area.

"He may have been sighted. He may not have been sighted," Ward said in a video message. "Reports were that they had seen a white male with a long gun leaving an area and was seen spotted in the Little Timber Ridge area."

The sheriff said Mosely, a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds, has "made no threats to the general public."

The sheriff's office "actively" searched for Moseley in the Little Timber Ridge area Monday evening. Ward said a drone with "thermal capabilities" was deployed. But "no heat signatures were located in the area."

"A canine was deployed earlier with no success," Ward added, but he assured residents that deputies would be "monitoring the area."

Deputy David Moyer said Tuesday morning that the sheriff's office had no updates to share. He added that an active search will not continue Tuesday unless another sighting is reported.

According to Virginia's online court case information system, Moseley has a criminal record in Botetourt County that dates from 2012 and includes drug possession and traffic charges.