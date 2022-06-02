Botetourt inmate dies in hospital after suicide attempt in jail cell

An inmate at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail died Thursday after attempting to commit suicide earlier this week, the county’s sheriff’s office said.

At 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, the 32-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. He was found by a deputy minutes after a security check had been performed, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The deputy called for emergency medical assistance and rendered life saving measures until emergency medical services arrived, the press release said.

The inmate was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died two days later.

The Salem division of the Virginia State Police has been asked to complete an investigation of the incident, “as is our standard practice,” the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the inmate has not been released.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.