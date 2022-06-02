 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Botetourt inmate dies in hospital after suicide attempt in jail cell

An inmate at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail died Thursday after attempting to commit suicide earlier this week, the county’s sheriff’s office said.

At 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, the 32-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. He was found by a deputy minutes after a security check had been performed, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The deputy called for emergency medical assistance and rendered life saving measures until emergency medical services arrived, the press release said.

The inmate was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died two days later.

The Salem division of the Virginia State Police has been asked to complete an investigation of the incident, “as is our standard practice,” the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the inmate has not been released.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

