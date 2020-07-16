Botetourt man found guilty of filming young adults in bathroom at house party

Eventually, two other women captured on the film were informed of the incident and went to the sheriff’s office in mid-May. The video and the camera were then turned over to authorities.

Multiple witnesses, including DeHaven, said he had more than one of the USB-style cameras, which also doubled as phone chargers, in his house — one in the living room, one in the kitchen and one in the basement.

The basement camera was first placed in the main room, but was eventually moved to the bathroom. DeHaven said he charged his phone in the basement bathroom because it was the only room that received cellphone service. He said he often worked from an office in the basement.

DeHaven said the camera was also used to film the maids to ensure they were properly cleaning the bathroom. The cameras were moved if anyone came over, but DeHaven said he was not aware his son planned to host a party that evening. DeHaven said he had been filmed in the restroom before and the videos never showed any nudity.

Circuit Court Judge Joel Branscom dismissed three felony charges of unlawfully filming minors after reviewing the video footage because there was no nudity captured. The other three people captured on film were all 18 years old or older, and were partially nude or undressed in the videos.