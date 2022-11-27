Botetourt sheriff's office looking for suspect, answers after dog dies from gunshot

A dog was found with a gunshot wound in Botetourt County on Friday. The pup has since died, and the sheriff's office is looking for whoever fired the shot.

The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday Facebook post that the dog was found injured in the 17000 block of Botetourt Road near Chatham Road.

The male dog had been found on the side of the highway by a family, who notified authorities. Deputy Logan Gossett with the sheriff's office's animal control unit responded.

"I believe they were just driving by and saw the dog, and they were standing out with it," Gossett said Sunday. "The original report was that it was possibly hit by a car. When I got there, the dog definitely wasn't acting right."

The deputy said the dog, aged between 6 and 8 years, was standing up when she arrived.

"His little tail was wagging. He was friendly," Gossett said. "He didn't have any identification."

Gossett said the dog did not show signs of "road rash" or wounds that would have come from a collision with a vehicle, but he did have what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

"I took him to the vet, and they did a radiograph, and they did rule it as a gunshot wound," the deputy said.

Gossett took the dog to another vet for additional treatment, but was told Saturday that he had died.

A second sheriff's office Facebook post said Sunday that the vet made "a valiant attempt" to save the dog's life, but the pup later "crossed the Rainbow Bridge."

Now, deputies want to know how the dog got shot. The sheriff's office's original Facebook post about the pup has been shared more than 1,100 times, but still no one has come forward to claim him.

If you know something about the incident, call 540-473-8631 to talk to the sheriff's office. As of Sunday afternoon, deputies had "very little to no leads," Gossett said.

"Somebody's going to have to come forward with information, because otherwise we're probably not ever going to be able to figure this one out," said Gillian Deegan, a Botetourt County deputy commonwealth's attorney and devoted animal welfare prosecutor. "We're in an area of the county where there are no cameras. There are no nearby neighbors. There's really nothing."

The dog that died Saturday was found in a rural area of the county, where Gossett said there aren't many houses, but there is a lot of hunting land.

"I wonder if the dog was shot, made it a certain ways away, and then dropped, versus being shot right there in that spot," Deegan said. "I don't know, but it would be odd to shoot him right there on the side of the road."

Killing a companion animal is classified as a felony in Virginia, but Deegan said that gunshot wounds and dogs don't often overlap in Botetourt County.

"Generally, if there's going to be a gunshot wound, there's going to be somebody calling saying, 'I just shot a dog because it was attacking my cow,'" Deegan said. "We don't generally find a dog on the side of the road with a gunshot wound, which leads one to believe that it was an illegal activity."

"We have them every so often, but on investigation, each one that I can recall, it's been a legitimate dog attacking livestock," Deegan continued. "We look at the trajectory of the bullet. Was it running away? Was it running toward you? I can't recall anything real recent where we've had a dog that was shot that didn't check out to be one of the things that the law allows."